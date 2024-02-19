Sign up
43 / 365
43 / 365
Dipped
The moon this evening, dipped in a blue dusk sky. Always love early evening shots
Nice on black
Thank you for your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
5
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4059
photos
162
followers
72
following
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
YEAR 12
Tags
moon-evening-sky-winter
haskar
ace
Great blue capture and lovely details.
February 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 19th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
great capture
February 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot !
February 19th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Really super shot
February 19th, 2024
