Ullswater Boathouse

A quick photo as we rounded the corner in the Lakes as we went along lake Ullswater. You have to be quick or you miss it. It’s just a little out of focus, I wasn’t quite quick enough. It is a lovely place to stay, just one night in peak season costs around £500. It’s very romantic and is often used as a honeymoon spot, so private and individual.

Nice on black



