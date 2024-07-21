Previous
Ullswater by craftymeg
Ullswater

A leisurely cruise along Ullswater, so peaceful and very scenic, no sunshine but 24C Temps made it a very nice day.
Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Michelle
Looks a beautiful peaceful place for a cruise around
Casablanca ace
No sunshine down here either, but at least neither of us had rain for a change! Lovely shot
