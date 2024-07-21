Sign up
Ullswater
A leisurely cruise along Ullswater, so peaceful and very scenic, no sunshine but 24C Temps made it a very nice day.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and fav all are appreciated and welcome.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4212
photos
158
followers
71
following
53% complete
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
Tags
ullswater-cruise-summer-lake-district-july
Michelle
Looks a beautiful peaceful place for a cruise around
July 21st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
No sunshine down here either, but at least neither of us had rain for a change! Lovely shot
July 21st, 2024
