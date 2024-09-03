Previous
From Percy Rigg by craftymeg
From Percy Rigg

Across to Commondale moor this is the view from Percy Rigg Road. A lovely quiet wild life road. The amount of rabbits and birds of prey that are in this area is amazing.

There is the remains of a command bunker where in the second world war the army used set fire to the moors to persuade German bombers to drop their bombs harmlessly over the area thinking it was the neighbouring town of Middlesbrough.

The heather is still vibrant and I love how it shows even miles away.
The heather is just stunning - as far as the eye can see in your view.
September 3rd, 2024  
