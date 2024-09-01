Previous
Last visit before school starts by craftymeg
238 / 365

Last visit before school starts

One of our last chances to get together before school starts. Can’t believe they both will be full time this new term, where has the time gone…

It was a nice sunny day so they enjoyed their visit. Sat in the sunny back porch they where quiet for a few moments then it was back to playing with granddad.
Ok on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise