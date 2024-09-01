Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
238 / 365
Last visit before school starts
One of our last chances to get together before school starts. Can’t believe they both will be full time this new term, where has the time gone…
It was a nice sunny day so they enjoyed their visit. Sat in the sunny back porch they where quiet for a few moments then it was back to playing with granddad.
Ok on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4254
photos
158
followers
71
following
65% complete
View this month »
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
238
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
YEAR 12
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grandchildren-visit-nan-nan-summer-august
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close