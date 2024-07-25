Previous
Fluorecent by craftymeg
200 / 365

Fluorecent

SOOC,can’t believe the colour of this rose. It grows under our kitchen window and is so beautiful. This year it has changed, it’s not the magenta it usually is and it’s now a floribunda, it used to be a very large scented single hybrid tea rose! We are not sure if it’s the root stock that has come through but it’s so pretty I’m not bothered. This is the actual colour, untouched it’s such a fluorescent pink.
Pops on black

Thank you so much for your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
25th July 2024 25th Jul 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Gorgeous color!
July 25th, 2024  
carol white ace
Beautiful. Fav 😊
July 25th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
July 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise