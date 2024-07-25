Fluorecent

SOOC,can’t believe the colour of this rose. It grows under our kitchen window and is so beautiful. This year it has changed, it’s not the magenta it usually is and it’s now a floribunda, it used to be a very large scented single hybrid tea rose! We are not sure if it’s the root stock that has come through but it’s so pretty I’m not bothered. This is the actual colour, untouched it’s such a fluorescent pink.

Pops on black



