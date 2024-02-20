Previous
Coble by craftymeg
Coble

A well used and well worn fishing cobble, moored in Paddys Hole South Gare on a dull grey drizzly February day. Historically powered by sail it is Yorkshires traditional fishing boat.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Judith Johnson ace
A lovely capture of this traditional boat
February 20th, 2024  
KWind ace
Love the colour of the boat!
February 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful green boat!
February 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely capture of this well used little fishing boat I have not heard the term " fishing coble " before !!
February 20th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Wonderful shot!
February 20th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
That's such a woderful little boat - love its colour too.
February 20th, 2024  
