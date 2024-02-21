Sign up
Previous
45 / 365
Starling
I thought the negative space was nice in this colourful starling shot. Taken the other day on Redcar seafront, there was just enough sunlight to show his colours.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
3
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4061
photos
162
followers
72
following
Tags
starling-colourful-winter-february
Diana
ace
I love this, they may be noisy birds but have such wonderful colours. Beautifully captured and stunning on black.
February 21st, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the details and color. I love the iridescence.
February 21st, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful close up capture
February 21st, 2024
