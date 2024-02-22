Sign up
Previous
46 / 365
Just a crow
Another from the seafront at Redcar. The birds are mostly gulls and starlings sprinkled with a few wiley crows who seem to know there are sometimes rich pickings on the seafront!!
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
3
3
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4062
photos
162
followers
72
following
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
YEAR 12
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
crow-seafront-winter-february
Mags
ace
Beautiful closeup!
February 22nd, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so good!
February 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful close up grat light in the eye ¬! fav
February 22nd, 2024
