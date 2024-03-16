199?

The following is an extract about the steps

history of the Whitby Abbey steps



The first record of the Whitby Abbey steps comes from 1340, but they’re believed to be even older. The steps were originally made from wood. It was not until 1774 that the original wooden steps were replaced with stone from Sneaton.



It is thought the 199 steps were used as a test of Christian faith to those who wished to worship in St Mary’s Church. Climbing the steps would prove that you were faithful. Anyone who has climbed them recently knows how testing they can be!



Thank goodness for the “benches”



As you’re climbing, we’re sure you’re grateful for the “benches” placed at intervals as you ascend. While that’s certainly what they’re used for today, these resting points were created with a different purpose in mind.



Before the churchyard was closed to burials in the 19th century, coffins were regularly carried up the steps by grieving family and friends. Wooden planks were put in place to give the pall-bearers a respectful place to rest the coffin while they caught their breath.



While a horse and carriage could carry the body to the graveyard via Green Lane, many people preferred to be carried up the steps to their final resting place. We can easily imagine what an impressive site that would have made.

