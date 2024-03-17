Sign up
Capstan
One of two capstans from bygone days that stand on Whitby pier. It has taken a battering from coastal elements as you can see and seems to change colour every few years.
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
whitby-pier-capstan-east-coast-march
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
March 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a gungy find - so full of character with the rusty parts oozing the rusty red stain on the white painted surface - must be a fav find for a photographer !
March 17th, 2024
Mags
ace
Interesting contraption! Great textures.
March 17th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
going to take a while for it to rust right away tho!
March 17th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Still looks strong. Love the colours in the photo.
March 17th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
I love the aged and rusty nod to times gone by!
March 17th, 2024
