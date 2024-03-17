Previous
Capstan by craftymeg
Capstan

One of two capstans from bygone days that stand on Whitby pier. It has taken a battering from coastal elements as you can see and seems to change colour every few years.
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

Margaret Brown

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
March 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a gungy find - so full of character with the rusty parts oozing the rusty red stain on the white painted surface - must be a fav find for a photographer !
March 17th, 2024  
Mags ace
Interesting contraption! Great textures.
March 17th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
going to take a while for it to rust right away tho!
March 17th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Still looks strong. Love the colours in the photo.
March 17th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
I love the aged and rusty nod to times gone by!
March 17th, 2024  
