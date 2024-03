Whitby from the pier

A photo from the pier with my back to the sea and a view up the river Esk that empties into the sea after travelling 28 miles through the valley of Eskdale. To the left you can see the houses I posted a photo of the other day, it’s such a busy place. This is the only time of the year you can find a parking space, and comfortably move around.

