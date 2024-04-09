Another New Home

Previous
I always like a new home card among my cards in my card drawer. This was finished this morning, all I have to do is tag it with an appropriate greeting when I need it . This is the 5th Urban sketch style new home card I have made in the past few weeks, I’ve had a rush on them!! This time I made a shaped one for a change. I never sketch two alike, so they are all individual.
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beverley ace
Super impressive, beautiful design with gentle colours! wonderful
Your position in front of your pens is perfect.
April 9th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
cute!
April 9th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Very creative!
April 9th, 2024  
