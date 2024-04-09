Another New Home

I always like a new home card among my cards in my card drawer. This was finished this morning, all I have to do is tag it with an appropriate greeting when I need it . This is the 5th Urban sketch style new home card I have made in the past few weeks, I’ve had a rush on them!! This time I made a shaped one for a change. I never sketch two alike, so they are all individual.

Nice on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.