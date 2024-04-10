Sign up
Previous
94 / 365
Another bridge
This time near Castleton, the weather today is grey wet and windy, low clouds and mist over the moors and temps of only 10c, such a wet miserable day.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
3
3
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4110
photos
160
followers
71
following
Tags
moorland-bridge-wet
,
-windy-april
haskar
ace
Beautiful scene and green colour. I'm a little envious of this wet spring. We have a blast from the Sahara. It has been summer heat for several days, yesterday it was plus 30 degrees and the sky was brown with dust.
April 10th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Beautiful old stone walls leading onto the bridge.
April 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
April 10th, 2024
