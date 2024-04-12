Previous
Moorland Gorse by craftymeg
96 / 365

Moorland Gorse

Out in profusion across the moor, it’s a good year for the gorse, it’s the only thing that brightens the drab browns of the moorland at the moment.
12th April 2024

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Joan Robillard
Lovely
April 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Prickly!! but so bright and cheerful when in flower ! fav
April 12th, 2024  
