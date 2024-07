Bell heather

The first of the early bell heather is just starting to flower. The warm weather we had last week has helped. I must admit I love the colour of the flower more than the true heather but this only grows in patches whereas the true heather is a carpet of dark pinky red across the moors come August, so I love them both in their own way!

Pops on black



