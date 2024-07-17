Would you like to live here?

This was just as we were getting into Patterdale in the Lake District yesterday. We finally made it to the Lakes, it’s been over 5 years since our last visit, and it was lovely even though the sun was barely breaking through, it was worth the journey, I can’t believe it has been so long. Covid stopped us and 2 shoulder ops and we didn’t get to go too far anywhere. We are now getting back into the swing of going on longer journeys. We now have an electric car and yesterdays trip cost us the less than £5 the petrol would have been closer to £60!

