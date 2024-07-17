Previous
Would you like to live here?
Would you like to live here?

This was just as we were getting into Patterdale in the Lake District yesterday. We finally made it to the Lakes, it’s been over 5 years since our last visit, and it was lovely even though the sun was barely breaking through, it was worth the journey, I can’t believe it has been so long. Covid stopped us and 2 shoulder ops and we didn’t get to go too far anywhere. We are now getting back into the swing of going on longer journeys. We now have an electric car and yesterdays trip cost us the less than £5 the petrol would have been closer to £60!
Margaret Brown

*lynn
wonderful POV and view ~ It's good that things are well and you can travel again.
July 17th, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful capture
July 17th, 2024  
Dianne
A peaceful spot, although I hope the hill above is stable. Nice you can get out and about in your new car.
July 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
A wonderful view - but not for me especially now as I grow older !!
July 17th, 2024  
Mags
Yes, I would! Beautiful view.
July 17th, 2024  
Judith Johnson
I think I would like to live there, but who knows, I might find it too isolated.
July 17th, 2024  
Diana
What a fabulous capture and view, enjoy your time there.
July 17th, 2024  
Lesley
Beautiful scene
July 17th, 2024  
