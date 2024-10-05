Previous
Hob Hole by craftymeg
Hob Hole

Hob Hole sits in a dip of the North York Moors a litttle green oasis that is surrounded by moorland. On the left after the water ford is a small car park which is a lovely spot for picnics and exploring for kids and families of all ages. The road leads out to the Commondale/Kildale road with the road we are travelling down coming from Westerdale.
Margaret Brown

A beautiful scene from the road and leading line.
October 5th, 2024  
My kind of place!
October 5th, 2024  
Nice scene
October 5th, 2024  
