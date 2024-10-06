Previous
Burn off
Burn off

This is the view that greeted us on Friday when we went over the moor for lunch. The landowners are already burning off the heather and the smoke was travelling down Danby Dale head along side the Blakey Ridge road. The whole moor was a mass of separate fires burning patches of heather down to the ground. The roots are undisturbed and new growth will follow next year. This is done to provide the land owners varying growths to feed the grouse that they shoot in season from 12th of August. It’s not something we enjoy seeing as it’s all for profit but it does keep the moor tidy and looking like a patchwork quilt in places!
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Margaret Brown

Dorothy ace
So interesting to see.
October 6th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
fabulous
October 6th, 2024  
