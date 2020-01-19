Step 2

This is yesterday’s sketch coloured and ready to be crafted into a card. I’m not sure yet how I will do it but I’m working on it!

It’s coloured with the new Derwent light fast pencils that I got for Christmas. I’m really pleased with the lay down and the way they layer and although it doesn’t matter for this work it is lightfast for 100 years(museum conditions)! Just wish I could afford the full set, they are the most expensive pencil I own so I will get them as presents etc so as not to feel so guilty. I do intend to do a picture to hang in a very sunny porch so they will be tested to the limit!

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.

