Previous
Next
12 / 365
Salmon
Bought as a present these lovely salmon pink roses have opened up nicely. They certainly cheer a grey winters day up.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
20th January 2020
20th Jan 20
6
3
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2567
photos
160
followers
82
following
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
YEAR 8
roses
,
-salmon-pink-cut-flowers-winter-january
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So beautiful and soft looking.
January 20th, 2020
Diana
ace
Stunning capture Margaret, wonderful tone and softness.
January 20th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Delicious colour and lovely soft image
January 20th, 2020
Dianne
Such lovely composition and colour.
January 20th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Deliciously beautiful , A lovely edit to a stunning close-up - fav
January 20th, 2020
Catherine P
A beautiful composition.
January 20th, 2020
