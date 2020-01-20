Previous
Salmon by craftymeg
Salmon

Bought as a present these lovely salmon pink roses have opened up nicely. They certainly cheer a grey winters day up.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So beautiful and soft looking.
January 20th, 2020  
Diana ace
Stunning capture Margaret, wonderful tone and softness.
January 20th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Delicious colour and lovely soft image
January 20th, 2020  
Dianne
Such lovely composition and colour.
January 20th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Deliciously beautiful , A lovely edit to a stunning close-up - fav
January 20th, 2020  
Catherine P
A beautiful composition.
January 20th, 2020  
