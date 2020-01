Step 3 ready to post!

My card is now complete, I just have to pop it in the post. I’ve enjoyed putting it together and I know she will like it.

For anyone interested, i fussy cut the flowers out, matted and layered and fussy cut the Matt to. I then mounted it on a double mounted card front of raspberry and suede pink and added the numbers and wording last. It’s finished off with small pearl embellishments.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.