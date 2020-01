Whiskers

Our cat Charlie sat waiting to be let back in this morning, his whiskers have grown so luxurious since his meds and change of food has kicked in.

He’s an old boy at nearly 14 years old, nearly deaf and I think his sight is failing bless him but he has taken on a new lease of life and is quite the handsome boy he used to be. We are so lucky to have such a good tempered snuggle puss.

Best on black



