Previous
Next
Holbein pastel pencils by craftymeg
27 / 365

Holbein pastel pencils

This picture won’t mean anything to most people but for colour pencil addicts this photo will be an ahh or an oooh moment. I kid you not!!
These are my first few Holbein pencils, I managed to get a few singles to try, I’ve loved the colours for years but they are so expensive and a hassle to get a hold off being imported from Japan.
They are unmatched pastel colours to any other pencil I own and a wonderful creamy lay down.
The colour of the lead matches exactly to the barrel, I’m in love, I’ve never had colours as nice as this.
I found an art supplier that is importing the sets as well as the open stock, I’ve pre-ordered and now am waiting for the box of 50 pastel colours, can’t wait, they arrive end of March. I will post a photo when they land for anyone interested.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise