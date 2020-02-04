Holbein pastel pencils

This picture won’t mean anything to most people but for colour pencil addicts this photo will be an ahh or an oooh moment. I kid you not!!

These are my first few Holbein pencils, I managed to get a few singles to try, I’ve loved the colours for years but they are so expensive and a hassle to get a hold off being imported from Japan.

They are unmatched pastel colours to any other pencil I own and a wonderful creamy lay down.

The colour of the lead matches exactly to the barrel, I’m in love, I’ve never had colours as nice as this.

I found an art supplier that is importing the sets as well as the open stock, I’ve pre-ordered and now am waiting for the box of 50 pastel colours, can’t wait, they arrive end of March. I will post a photo when they land for anyone interested.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.