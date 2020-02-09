Snow moon

I’m glad I took this last night, it’s not as good as I would like I was going to take it again tonight but we have got rain and cloudy skies so not a hope.

It’s called a snow moon because of the time of the year. It’s known as other names, such as Storm moon, Hunger moon, Little Famine moon, because of the time of year.

It’s a bit better on black



Today has been stormy but not as bad as the rest of the country where weather warnings of floods, high winds and dangerous driving conditions. We have had power cuts too all in all a miserable day.



