Green
Torrential rain and sleet today with 5C temps so not much of a chance for a photo so here is a fractal. Loved the colour
18th February 2020
18th Feb 20
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!
Tags
mathematical-fractal-green-swirling-patterns
Diana
Such stunning colours and patterns!
February 18th, 2020
