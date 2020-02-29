Sign up
Previous
Next
52 / 365
Red and yellow
Gerbera, such a pretty bi colour, part of a another bouquet of flowers given as a big surprise from my sons girlfriend. I have been spoilt lately!
Pops on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
1
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2607
photos
160
followers
82
following
Tags
gerbera-red-yellow-bouquet-colourful-rusts
tony gig
Beautiful capture...fav
February 29th, 2020
