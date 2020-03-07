Previous
Next
Moth eaten! by craftymeg
59 / 365

Moth eaten!

The right colour for today’s rainbow theme. I’m afraid they have seen a lot of weather but are still very colourful!
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise