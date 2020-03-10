Sign up
Previous
Next
62 / 365
Shades of orange
For the rainbow theme of orange. A very colourful fractal.
Pops on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
1
0
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2617
photos
160
followers
82
following
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
YEAR 8
Taken
9th March 2020 6:25pm
orange-fractal-theme-rainbow2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a rich pattern in the orange and black -- I see lots of dragons !
March 10th, 2020
