I have just sketched this today to stop me dwelling on the crisis we have. It’s poppies, marigolds and cone flowers. I’m just deciding if I should use water colour pencils or watercolour brush it. Looking at it makes me smile, I think I am improving, at least it took my mind off things for a while.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome. Keep safe everyone.
It's good to have hobbies especially if one doesn't work everyday. I think this is going to be a long period of time despite the fact I have a lot of things I can do and enjoy doing. I may be "shy" but I also like to be around people.