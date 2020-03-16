Previous
Next
Poppy red by craftymeg
68 / 365

Poppy red

I have just sketched this today to stop me dwelling on the crisis we have. It’s poppies, marigolds and cone flowers. I’m just deciding if I should use water colour pencils or watercolour brush it. Looking at it makes me smile, I think I am improving, at least it took my mind off things for a while.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome. Keep safe everyone.
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a difficult decision, fabulous sketch.
March 16th, 2020  
Judith Johnson
This is superb. What a lovely hobby. Do you sell your work?
March 16th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super , so neat and tidy sketch -- decisions , decisions !!- there is only you that can answer ! Good luck - am sure it will be beautiful !
March 16th, 2020  
Kathy ace
This is going to be so pretty!

It's good to have hobbies especially if one doesn't work everyday. I think this is going to be a long period of time despite the fact I have a lot of things I can do and enjoy doing. I may be "shy" but I also like to be around people.
March 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise