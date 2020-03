Poppy red and other shades!

I posted the sketch of this picture last Monday, now here is the finished picture. It took me the best part of 5 days a little at a time. I used Arteza pro pencils for anyone interested, I was surprised at what a good coverage I got, I have not enhanced this photo, the colours are so vibrant, all I used was a blending stick to finish off.

Pops on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome