Yellow imposters!

They’re cheerful but not real, I’ve used my other yellow options in the last few weeks and as it’s difficult to move around go out and get a photo this is the next best bet!

They are the ones I keep in my back porch which I have been in all afternoon enjoying the sunshine it’s 22C in here and cheerful. My cat Charlie is curled up beside me gently purring as I type this entry he’s happy just having company and as all animals not aware of the drama that unfolds around him.



We are both feeling the stress of not being able to meet up with family, our grandchild no 3 is 2 years old today, thankfully he is oblivious to why he hasn’t had a party. Grandchild no. 4 is due in a few weeks and that is a no go area, probably a C section and us not being able to do anything to help. We feel less than useless at the moment when it should be such a happy time.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.