103 / 365
From the back
A detailed look at the back of a male pheasants head. Very pretty plumage which looks very worn and shabby once spring is over but at the moment is immaculate.
Taken just before lockdown
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
pheasant-male-plumage-spring
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
April 20th, 2020
