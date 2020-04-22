Previous
So pink by craftymeg
105 / 365

So pink

The first of our Montana clematis starting to flower in the sunshine. It makes the garden much more colourful!
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Photo Details

FBailey ace
Very pretty!
April 22nd, 2020  
