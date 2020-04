Pink falls

Today is grey and bad light so this photo isn’t as colourful as it would have been if it had been taken on a sunny day.

Clematis Montana, has our cherry tree stump covered in flowers. It’s not as prolific as other years but it’s not out fully yet so it might get a bit better. The stump is 15 feet high and is an ideal support for the climber.

Best on black



