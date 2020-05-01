Previous
Next
“Somewhere over the Rainbow” by craftymeg
114 / 365

“Somewhere over the Rainbow”

This rainbow had me in tears last night.
It came out at 7.45pm just before we went out to give our handclap for all our NHS and Utilty workers.
We thought it was so well timed and I got a few photos, what we didn’t expect was the way it continued through the hand clap and continued till 8.15pm and went on to be a double rainbow. It was so bright, there must have been a shower to the right of the arc which showed up as bright light. It just made the evening so in keeping with the rainbows everyone is displaying to thank our key workers.
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

tony gig
Beautiful...Fav
May 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise