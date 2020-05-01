“Somewhere over the Rainbow”

This rainbow had me in tears last night.

It came out at 7.45pm just before we went out to give our handclap for all our NHS and Utilty workers.

We thought it was so well timed and I got a few photos, what we didn’t expect was the way it continued through the hand clap and continued till 8.15pm and went on to be a double rainbow. It was so bright, there must have been a shower to the right of the arc which showed up as bright light. It just made the evening so in keeping with the rainbows everyone is displaying to thank our key workers.

Better on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.