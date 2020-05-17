Sign up
Metallics
Colorful and reminds me of my metallic pens and pencils. Loved the spirals and textures in this mathematical fractal in HD.
Good on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
17th May 2020
17th May 20
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
130
Tags
metallics-mathematical-fractal-colorful-textures
Peter Dulis
ace
wow - a beauty
May 17th, 2020
