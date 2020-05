Bilsdale Bluebells

Our first short run for some fresh air and to see the bluebells, they are just a few miles up the road and they were beautiful. I don’t need to go out anymore for a while now, I enjoyed the change although I cant say I have been going stir crazy, just got used to being in and exercising at home. Temps are around 20c sunny and so warm, I couldn’t get over how much things have changed since lockdown.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.