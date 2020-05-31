Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
144 / 365
Pink and white
A colourful half and half, these rockery plants were in full flower the other day.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
31st May 2020
31st May 20
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
YEAR 8
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th May 2020 4:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rockery-plants-pink-white-may-halfandhalf
KV
ace
Love the contrast between full bloom & past bloom... love the brilliant magenta tones.
May 31st, 2020
Diana
ace
Gorgeous flowers and great half and half.
May 31st, 2020
