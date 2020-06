Calafornian

Poppies, big, blousie and peach in colour! Some of my dads favourites when he used to grow them more than 60 years ago. I still have a photo with my sister and myself posing with his pride and joy crop of poppies exactly like these! At that point in time they were expensive new varieties.

Nice on black



