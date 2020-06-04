Previous
Tiny blue by craftymeg
148 / 365

Tiny blue

These flowers are only 1cm across and are a type of grass. They are ground cover, spread and are very prolific, they are usually sold as A rockery or Alpine plant.
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Wonderful against black.
June 4th, 2020  
