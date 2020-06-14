Haircut No. 3!!

Just a file photo so I know what date I had my hair cut, another hubby masterpiece! He is quite getting the hang of this, I’ve seen the back and that’s tidy too!



At least it’s not bad, my sister has the same style as me and lives by herself so she cuts her own, she was showing me all her hair bands that she wears to cover the pieces that are missing, it was an hilarious video call!!



I have noticed that I have not worn any makeup since lockdown, so this is me without so much as a lick of mascara! Not a pretty sight I’m afraid

Not good on any colour!!



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.