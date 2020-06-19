Previous
Recovering by craftymeg
Recovering

Our roses have been steadily recovering since the bad weather. These pink floribundas always put on such a good show and always cheer you up when you are at the kitchen sink!
19th June 2020 19th Jun 20

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
Diana ace
They are beautiful, lovely shot and colour.
June 19th, 2020  
