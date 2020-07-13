Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
187 / 365
Another jump
Taken the other day another jump photo, at the time I posted I wasn’t sure which one of two to choose. I liked them both, so I thought I’d post the shot that lost out the other day.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2742
photos
165
followers
80
following
51% complete
View this month »
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
YEAR 8
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
9th July 2020 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
redcar-beach-jumping-summer-july
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close