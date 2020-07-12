Previous
Day 20 by craftymeg
Day 20

Peekaboo cat, my day 20 sketch, I enjoyed doing this pencil version of a colour pencil sketch I found.
It took about 90 mins and is a bit rough around the edges.

I set myself a challenge to do a sketch everyday for 30 days. It was a bit hit and miss at first but I have now got into the habit of picking up my sketch book daily and even if it’s only a 10 min doodle i feel I have fulfilled the challenge. I find I am improving and I am starting to get the love of sketching back that I had before I was married. I might just keep on going and if I sketch something that’s not bad I will post it and you can tell me what you think!
Margaret Brown

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful work and so creative.
Peter Dulis ace
interesting
