Day 20

Peekaboo cat, my day 20 sketch, I enjoyed doing this pencil version of a colour pencil sketch I found.

It took about 90 mins and is a bit rough around the edges.



I set myself a challenge to do a sketch everyday for 30 days. It was a bit hit and miss at first but I have now got into the habit of picking up my sketch book daily and even if it’s only a 10 min doodle i feel I have fulfilled the challenge. I find I am improving and I am starting to get the love of sketching back that I had before I was married. I might just keep on going and if I sketch something that’s not bad I will post it and you can tell me what you think!

Best on Black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome