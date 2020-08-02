Previous
Rambling by craftymeg
Rambling

Another 50th birthday card, just finished and has now been picked up, so a quick photo to remind me how I put it together. I tend to loose track of the designs making so many. I am not kidding when I say I have made a few thousands of cards over the last 35 years. I tend to take a photo if I want to remember what I have done but otherwise I forget to. This one was going to a lady walker and under the picture is a waterfall of cards with, events,films,hits and births of that year, held with a magnetic closure. It’s also an easel card which stands up making it special.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Oooh, so beautiful!!!! I Love it
August 2nd, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
August 2nd, 2020  
Dianne
Such a lot of effort to make these wonderful cards.
August 2nd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to receive such personalised birthday cards I am sure this one will be appreciated - lots of beautiful work Margaret !
August 2nd, 2020  
