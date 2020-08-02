Rambling

Another 50th birthday card, just finished and has now been picked up, so a quick photo to remind me how I put it together. I tend to loose track of the designs making so many. I am not kidding when I say I have made a few thousands of cards over the last 35 years. I tend to take a photo if I want to remember what I have done but otherwise I forget to. This one was going to a lady walker and under the picture is a waterfall of cards with, events,films,hits and births of that year, held with a magnetic closure. It’s also an easel card which stands up making it special.

Ok on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.