Ride
This elderly couple were having a socially distanced bike ride along this quiet moor road. You can see the heather just tinging colour.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
2768
photos
165
followers
78
following
1
1
YEAR 8
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
3rd August 2020 3:20pm
north-york-moors-summer-august
Dianne
What a lovely place to be out riding.
August 8th, 2020
