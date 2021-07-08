Bell Heather

A clump of the early heather that’s flowering across the moor. This is not the true heather that flowers in August but Bell heather that has got more prolific in the past 15 years. It grows mainly along the road sides and in sporadic patches across the moor.

It’s much brighter and colourful, more of a magenta. It’s pretty bells are larger and colours the moor 6-8 weeks earlier it lasts until the Ling heather flowers in August which is much earlier than when I was a girl. It used to be September flowering, maybe it’s climate change that has made the difference. Ling is the heather that paints the moor top in a pink/purple carpet until September.

Best on black



