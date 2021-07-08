Previous
Next
Bell Heather by craftymeg
183 / 365

Bell Heather

A clump of the early heather that’s flowering across the moor. This is not the true heather that flowers in August but Bell heather that has got more prolific in the past 15 years. It grows mainly along the road sides and in sporadic patches across the moor.
It’s much brighter and colourful, more of a magenta. It’s pretty bells are larger and colours the moor 6-8 weeks earlier it lasts until the Ling heather flowers in August which is much earlier than when I was a girl. It used to be September flowering, maybe it’s climate change that has made the difference. Ling is the heather that paints the moor top in a pink/purple carpet until September.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
8th July 2021 8th Jul 21

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise