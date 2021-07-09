Sign up
184 / 365
Three Amigos
Just a chance shot of these three happy pooches as they trot along after a run on the beach.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
2
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3104
photos
183
followers
79
following
50% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 9
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dogs-beach-walk-summer-redcar
Diana
ace
What a fabulous shot of this line up!
July 9th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Awww adorable!
July 9th, 2021
