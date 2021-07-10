Sign up
Ewe looking at me?
A moor top ewe enjoying the grazing along the roadside verges.
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
2
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
Tags
ewe-moorland-farm-north-yorkmoors-july
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 10th, 2021
Judith Johnson
Such a great close-up of this woolly sheep against the scenic background
July 10th, 2021
